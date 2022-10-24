Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,644 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 81.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 593 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Citrix Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

Citrix Systems stock opened at $103.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $108.84.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The cloud computing company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $859.52 million during the quarter. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 68.95%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.