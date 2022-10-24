Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.15% of Dynatrace worth $17,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 18.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $209,088.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 941,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,953,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $209,088.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 941,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,953,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.32.

Shares of DT opened at $33.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.79, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.