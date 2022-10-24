Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $14.25 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $14,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Charter Communications by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 637,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,762,000 after acquiring an additional 33,747 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR opened at $326.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $372.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.68. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $739.85. The company has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $545.28.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

