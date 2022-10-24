Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 2.09% of Napco Security Technologies worth $15,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 925,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 837,472 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 721,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 638,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 97.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 515,415 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $27.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $992.55 million, a P/E ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 1.23. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

