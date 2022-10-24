Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 25.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 10.3% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $118.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.60. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $304.17. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $232.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

