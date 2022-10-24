Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $15,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $315,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,868.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $315,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,868.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,913 shares of company stock valued at $7,638,090 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $40.18 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSX. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.