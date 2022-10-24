Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 21,718 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,718 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65.

