Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,928 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $110.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $139.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.39.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

