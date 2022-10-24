Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $545,000 Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,512 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $706,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,542,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $6,585,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.52.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CTRA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

