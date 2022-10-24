Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Cut by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,049,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,551,295,000 after purchasing an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.5 %

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $55.60 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.49. The company has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

