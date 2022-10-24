Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,799,000 after buying an additional 1,846,889 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,608,000 after buying an additional 490,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after buying an additional 1,798,499 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after buying an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,229,000 after buying an additional 49,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $54.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.79.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.