Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 604 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Banner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Banner by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Banner by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Banner by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $65.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $69.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

