Financial Advisory Service Inc. Takes $253,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,115 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.9% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $153.10 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.26. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.38.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

