Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 11,600 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $17,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $218.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $428.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink raised Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. OTR Global downgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Illumina to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.75.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

