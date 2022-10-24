DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Position Lowered by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $16,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 26.4% during the second quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 25,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $54.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

