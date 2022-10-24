Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 78,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Enphase Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 103.8% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 134,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,098,000 after acquiring an additional 68,387 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 81.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.52.

Shares of ENPH opened at $250.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.89. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $324.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 174.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

