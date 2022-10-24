Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 25,100 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $14,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $167.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.81 and its 200 day moving average is $151.99. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.15.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.