Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $13.18 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $13,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $232.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.21. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.21 and a 52-week high of $475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

