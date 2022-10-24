Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 18,400 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $13,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 44.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 26.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 292,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 61,942 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at $223,002.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,569 shares of company stock worth $32,313,351. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.95.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $110.55 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.38.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

