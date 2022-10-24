Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 3.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in STERIS by 7.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 14.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $164.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $255.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.69.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.90. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

