Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,701 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,320 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 105.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 55,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 59.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 535,400.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $5.53 on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Featured Stories

