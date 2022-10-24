Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $13,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI opened at $67.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average of $71.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

