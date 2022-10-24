Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 14,600 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $12,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LH. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LH opened at $209.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.26 and a 200 day moving average of $239.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.