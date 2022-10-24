Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of State Street worth $13,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in shares of State Street by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in State Street by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in State Street by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $67.90 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.