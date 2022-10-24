Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 9,300 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Waters worth $11,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Waters by 34.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Waters by 21.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Waters by 11.5% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 26,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 404.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $277.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $375.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.71 and its 200 day moving average is $314.36.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

