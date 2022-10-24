Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 43,000 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $14,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 393.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in CBRE Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 59.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 64.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

NYSE CBRE opened at $68.30 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $111.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average of $78.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

