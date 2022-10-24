Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Gartner worth $11,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,575,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,660,000 after purchasing an additional 173,532 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,069,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,935,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares in the company, valued at $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,205,561.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $281.65 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.69 and its 200 day moving average is $274.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. Gartner’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

