Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Position Lessened by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Fortive worth $10,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Fortive by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Fortive by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Fortive by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTV. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.07.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $60.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.32. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. Fortive’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

