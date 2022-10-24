Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $12.43 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,853 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,102 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $408,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,401 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after purchasing an additional 903,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after purchasing an additional 408,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $261.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.12%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $257.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

