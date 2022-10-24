Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 391.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Snap-on Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE SNA opened at $205.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $235.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.96.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

