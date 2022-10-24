Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $485,000 Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 123.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLOK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.63 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.32 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. Research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Insider Activity at NortonLifeLock

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.