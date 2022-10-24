Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $328,000 Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,709,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,784,000 after purchasing an additional 174,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,684,000 after purchasing an additional 838,590 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,524,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,425,000 after purchasing an additional 115,792 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,114,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,162,000 after purchasing an additional 403,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

BKH opened at $61.52 on Monday. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKH. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price objective on Black Hills to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Black Hills from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

