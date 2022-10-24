Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 85.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Spire by 82.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 29,898 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Spire by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Spire by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Spire Stock Down 0.0 %

SR stock opened at $64.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $79.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.58 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Spire Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Further Reading

