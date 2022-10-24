Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New $196,000 Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,103 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,767,341,000 after buying an additional 7,901,325 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 61.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,689,798 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $262,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 79.7% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,975,948 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $220,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

