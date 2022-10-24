Financial Counselors Inc. Has $197,000 Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,559,368 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,286,000 after purchasing an additional 143,182 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $8.24 on Monday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.15 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 7.01%. Equities analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

