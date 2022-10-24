Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 119,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 26,110 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% in the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

PAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.46.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 106.10%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

