Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,800 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.38.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS opened at $78.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.99.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

