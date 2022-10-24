Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Datadog were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 8.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 44.4% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 122.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Datadog by 19.7% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 9.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,148,963 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $81.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,111.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.54 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.81.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

