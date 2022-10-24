Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 27.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 29.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at about $83,806,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at about $50,416,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Activity at V.F.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V.F. Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

VFC stock opened at $27.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.