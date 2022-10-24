Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 257.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 242.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at $82.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $65.84 and a one year high of $117.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

