Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 7,534 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 528,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.9% in the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,783,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,013,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 384,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 60.0% in the first quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

AGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

