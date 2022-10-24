Xponance Inc. Has $878,000 Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.6% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,793.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,536. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $84.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.87 and a 200-day moving average of $85.79. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.51. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on OC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.36.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.