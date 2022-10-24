Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.12% of The Ensign Group worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,429,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,724,000 after buying an additional 88,459 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,202,000 after buying an additional 241,244 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,864,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,785,000 after buying an additional 133,213 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,477,000 after buying an additional 69,333 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $87,264.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $284,779.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,131.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,589 shares of company stock worth $1,260,980. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $84.39 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.35.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.13%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

