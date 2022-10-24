Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 48 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 809 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBA Communications Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.13.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $243.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.77 and a 200-day moving average of $322.36.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 87.93%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

