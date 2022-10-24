Xponance Inc. Buys 1,112 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 39.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.4% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 40,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $70.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.21 and a 200 day moving average of $83.20. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.64%.

SWX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

