Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,554,000 after buying an additional 2,801,144 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,733,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after buying an additional 1,722,049 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,762,000 after buying an additional 1,585,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.24.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $72.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $190.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $69.48 and a 1 year high of $182.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.45 and a 200 day moving average of $94.31.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

