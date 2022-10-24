Comerica Bank Sells 897 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Acuity Brands worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,013,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 22.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 118.2% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 23.3% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.43.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of AYI opened at $171.00 on Monday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $224.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.65.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,144.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

