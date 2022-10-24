EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average of $64.02. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, August 15th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

