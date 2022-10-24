Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $266,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $213.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

