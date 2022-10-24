Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 29.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 168.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 18,805 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $46.90 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.